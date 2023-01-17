  • Home
India take on Australia in a home 4-match Test series and if the Men in Blue want to reach a second successive World Test Championship Final, then they have to win all 4 of their matches to consolidate a top-2 place.

Published: January 17, 2023 7:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Test Rankings: ICC Website Glitch Puts India Ahead of Australia, Corrects it Later. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: ICC website made a huge blunder on Tuesday as it’s technical glitch has put India ahead of actual World No.1 Australia in the ICC Test Rankings.

Australia have won their last two Test series against West Indies and South Africa to take top spot in the standings with 126 points, India with their latest 2-0 win over Bangladesh puts them in second spot as per ICC rankings of January 8th.

Now just 9 days later, the website read that India are at top with 115 points and Australia are placed second with 111 points. Later on ICC realised their mistake and have updated with the actual standings.

As per the latest rankings, Australia and India occupy the first two spots, whereas teams like Pakistan, defending champions New Zealand and Bangladesh are out of contention.

Sri Lanka, South Africa, England and West Indies are very much in the game and they’ll be also looking to clinch a top 2 spot as well.

Joe Root is the leading top-scorer in the WTC cycle, while Australia’s Nathan Lyon has the most number of wickets.

