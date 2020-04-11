The Test series loss against Virat Kohli-led India at home was the defining moment and acted as a massive wake-up call said Australia head coach Justin Langer. Australia, who took on India without premier batsmen David Warner, Steve Smith, lost the series 2-1. Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts After Wasim Jaffer Does Not Include Himself in His All-Time Mumbai XI

"That was a massive wake-up call and a really tough time in my life," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as telling the Playmakers" Playbook podcast.

During that time, eyebrows were raised on Langer's coaching abilities.

“I’ve got no doubt in 10 years” time, I will look back on that period and it will be the making of my coaching career,” he added.

With the win, Kohli became the first Indian captain to lead a side to a Test series win in Australia.

Langer recalled when he was dropped from the side in 2001 and that those times helped him bounce back.

The Australian head coach feels that during the coronavirus pandemic, it will teach people the important lessons of life.

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are question marks over the World T20 that is slated to take place in Australia in September following which India is scheduled to tour Australia for a four-match Test series.