Dream11 Team Cricket Hints

TH vs TRS ECS T10 Tallinn: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Rising Stars, at 12:00 PM IST Saturday, July 25:

The ECS T10 shifts to Estonia now as the Tallinn T10 League will get underway at the National Cricket & Rugby Ground. The series opener will feature Tallinn Hippos and Tallinn Rising Stars. Both sides will be keen to begin their campaign on a winning note.

Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Rising Stars Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players List of TH vs TRS, ECS T10 Tallinn, Tallinn Rising Stars Dream 11 Team Player List, Tallinn Hippos Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Rising Stars cricket match, Cricket Tips TH vs TRS, Online Cricket Tips Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Rising Stars ECS T10 Tallinn

TH vs TRS Dream11 Predictions

Keeper – Stuart Hook (c), Marko Vaik

Batsmen – Tim Heath, Travis Beswick, David Robson

All-Rounders – Muhammad Shoaib, Tim Cross, Shebin Al-din (vc)

Bowlers – Kalle Vislapuu, Nazmul Haque, Eusuf Hassan

SQUADS

Tallinn Hippos: Marko Vaik, Stuart Hook, David Robson, Travis Beswick, Tim Heath, Moshur Rahman, Tim Cross, Tim Filer, Darwin Sivalingapadi, Kalle Vislapuu, Mart Tammoja, Andres Burget, Mac Sedgwick, Shiva Arunachalam.

Tallinn Rising Stars: Udayan Patankar, Md Riaz, Redwan Zisan, Maidul Rifat, Tajul Somon, Maruf Sarwardi, Muhammad Shoaib, Shebin Al-din, Eusuf Hassan, Miraz Mahabubul, Nazmul Haque, Showkat Jalal, Shantanu Bhat, Partha Sarathi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TH Dream11 Team/ TRS Dream11 Team/ Tallinn Hippos Dream11 Team/ Tallinn Rising Stars Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.