Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Stallions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Tallinn 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s TH vs TST at Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground: In the highly-awaited final of ECS T10 Tallinn, Tallinn Hippos will take on Tallinn Stallions at the Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground on Sunday – July 26. The ECS T10 Tallinn contests between TH vs TST will kick-off at 9PM IST. Let’s find out the TH vs TST Dream11 team tips for today ECS Tallinn Final which will help you to make the perfect dream11 team for today’s ECS Tallinn T10 match. Also Read - NKL vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction Japan Premier League Other T20 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips North Kanto Lions vs Kansai Chargers, Proabable XIs at Sano International Cricket Ground 1 at 7AM IST

TOSS – The toss between Tallinn Hippos and Tallinn Stallions will take place at 8.30 PM (IST). Also Read - PU vs NER Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Football Match, Predicted XIs at Subaru Park 8 AM IST

Time: 9 PM IST Also Read - NAP vs SAS Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Napoli vs Sassuolo Today's Football Match Predicted XIs at San Paolo Stadium 1.15 AM IST July 26

Venue: Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Stuart Hook (vc)

Batsmen: Timothy Filer, Muhammad Rizwan, Bilal Masud, Shan Malik (C)

Allrounders: Tim Cross, David Robson, Ali Masood

Bowlers: Kalle Vislapuu, Rony Zaman, Wahid Nazir

TH vs TST Probable Playing XIs

Tallinn Hippos: Stuart Hook, David Robson, Travis Beswick, Tim Filer, Kalle Vislappu, Darwin Sivalingapandi, Mart Tammoja, Thomas Hale, Rony Zaman, Tim Heath, Tim Cross.

Tallinn Stallions: Ehtesham Sheikh, Wahid Nazir, Shan Malik, Adeel Sabir, Saif Malik, Ali Masood, Obaid Anwar, Abdul Saboor, Bilal Masud, Sajib Sharma, M Rizwan.

TH vs TST Squads

Tallinn Hippos: David Robson, Kalle Vislapuu, Mart Tammoja, Moshur Rahman, Richard Parkin, Remo Raud, Rony Zaman, Andres Burget, Marko Vaik, Stuart Hook, Darwin Sivalingapandi, Thomas Hale, Shiva Arunachalam, Travis Beswick, Umair Akram, Timothy Filer, Tim Cross, Malcolm Sedgwick, Tim Heath.

Tallinn Stallions: Abdul Saboor, Muhammad Rizwan, Saif Ur Rehman, Ali Masood, Ehtesham Sheikh, Usama Shikder, Mohsin Naqvi, Sajib Sharma, Shan Malik, Adeel Sabir, Ahsan Mujtaba Bashir, Bilal Masud, Junaid Qazi, Obaid Anwar, Sultan Mahmud, Wahid Nazir.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TST Dream11 Team/ TH Dream11 Team/ Tallinn Stallions Dream11 Team/ Tallinn Hippos Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.