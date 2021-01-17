Ace shuttler Carolina Marin beat Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying in the final to clinch the singles title in Thailand Open Super 1000 badminton tournament in Bangkok on Sunday. While in the men’s department Denmark’s Viktor Alexsen emerged victorious in the first badminton tournament of the year. Also Read - Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out in Second Round; Kidambi Srikanth Pulls Out Due to Calf Injury

The Spanish Olympic champion Marin dominated her game completely and beat her opponent in straight games. Marin ended up winning the match 21-9, 21-16.

Axelsen, meanwhile, recorded his second consecutive tournament win with a 21-14, 21-14 win over Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long. Axelsen had earlier won the All England Open Championship in March.

While India’s campaign ended on Thursday, as Saina Nehwal suffered defeat in the second round of Thailand Open and crashed out from the first badminton tournament fo 2020. Saina gave a tough fight to Busanan Ongbamrungphan as their match lasted for 68 minutes but in the end, Thailand’s shuttler emerged victorious with 23-21, 14-21, 16-21.

Meanwhile, in men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth also pulled out of the tournament before the start of his second-round match due to a calf muscle strain. Kidambi was slated to face Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia but the later will go through with the Indian pulling out and offering a walkover.

“Very sad to let you all know that I have been advised to pull out of Thailand Open due to a calf muscle strain. I am hoping to be fit by next week for the next round of the Thailand leg,” Srikanth said in a tweet.

Indonesia’s Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu beat Thailand’s Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 21-15, 21-12 to win the women’s doubles final. Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin beat Malaysia’s Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong 16-21, 23-21, 19-21 to win the men’s doubles title.

In the mixed doubles, top-seeded Thai pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai beat Indonesia’s Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-3, 20-22, 21-18.