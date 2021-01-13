India ace shuttler Parupalli Kashyap suffered a huge blow retied midway in his first match of the ongoing the Thailand Open Super 1000 against Jason Anthony Ho-Shue of Canada after sustaining a calf injury. Also Read - Kidambi Srikanth Left With Bloodied Nose After Multiple COVID-19 Tests During Thailand Open

Kashyap was giving a tough fight to Jason when he suffered the injury in the third game when the scoreline was 8-14.

Kashyap started the game on a low not and suffered a massive defeat in the first game 9-21 later the ace shuttle made a scintillating comeback and snatched the second round by 21-13.

For India, in the men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty shocked South Korean pair of Kim Gi Jung and Lee Yong Dae and registered a win from behind with 19-21 21-16 21-14 scoreline.

The two were delighted by the win over their idol.

“Lee Yong Dae was an idol for both of us when we were started, so it was excellent playing him today, and we are happy to get the win,” Satwiksairaj said.

“Our strategy was to attack as much as possible, but not to hurry. We gave up some points in the first game by hurrying too much. But we always knew what we had to do.” Chirag added.

However, it was curtains for Arjun Madathil Ramachandran and Dhruv Kapila, who lost to the Malaysian duo of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-13, 8-21, 22-24.

The mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and Sumeeth Reddy B also failed to cross the opening hurdle, losing to Chung Man Tang and Yong Suet Tse 20-22, 17-21.

Earlier, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have been cleared to take part in the upcoming Yonex Thailand Open. This happened after the fourth round of test reports confirmed that both shuttlers have been tested negative for COVID-19.

BAI took up the matter with the topmost BWF officials to ensure if tests were negative, matches for respective players should be rescheduled and no walkover is given.