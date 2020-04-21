In a bid to express his gratitude for the health care workers, who are doing a commendable job during the coronavirus pandemic, out-of-favour India cricketer Suresh Raina urged citizens to take some time out and thank them for making a difference. Also Read - YouTuber Leaves Handwritten Note After Scratching Neighbours Car, Resident's Response is Winning Hearts

"We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives. #grateful #thankyouhealthcareworkers #bethankful," wrote the left-handed batsman on the micro-blogging website along with sharing a selfie.

Raina, who recently recovered from a back injury has been spreading awareness among the citizens about the pandemic. The left-handed batsman also donated Rs 52 lakh to the PM CARES Fund and received praise from Narendra Modi.

Recently, Raina spoke about the positives and thrown his weight behind former India captain MS Dhoni. He felt Dhoni’s leadership turned Chennai Super Kings into arguably the most decorated franchise in the history of the IPL. The stylish left-hander also feels Dhoni still has a lot of cricket to offer and that he was looking sharp during the training camp in March.

With IPL postponed indefinitely till further notice, the CSK cricketer has been spending his time indoors during the lockdown.