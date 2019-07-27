‘Thank You Lasith Malinga’: With that comes the end of an era! Veteran speedster Lasith Malinga has retired from ODI cricket. The legend signed off on a high, just as he deserved with three wickets and a win for Sri Lanka in the opening ODI against Bangladesh. The 35-year-old felt it was the right time for him to hang his boots and he did just that. Malinga ended up with 338 wickets from 226 ODI appearances which makes him one of the best ever to have played for Sri Lanka. Suresh Raina to Jasprit Bumrah, all of them lauded the career of Malinga as they took to Twitter to heap praise on him and give him the perfect farewell.

Classic Mali spell 🎯 Thank you for everything you’ve done for cricket. Always admired you and will always continue to do so 🤗. — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 26, 2019

Been a good, good spell👌A top legend, champion, and a sportsman par excellence – wishing you continued success, my friend. All the best 🙂 #ThankYouMalinga pic.twitter.com/dkAc4Nt25t — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 26, 2019

Fortunate to share the dressing room with you. I know how good planner, motivator and human being you are. Indeed, you are a great performer. Your fighting spirit is inspiring to all. ODI cricket will miss you & you will be remembered always. Good bye legend. #ThankYouMalinga pic.twitter.com/hX5cr69BbK — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) July 26, 2019

Congratulations on a wonderful One Day career, #Malinga.

Wishing you all the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/RLeKIudyWl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2019

“I feel it’s the right time for me to retire from ODIs. I have been playing for the last 15 years for Sri Lanka and this is the right time to move on. My time is over and I have to go. Winning is very important for me; We are a young team. I tried my best throughout my career. Some of the young bowlers in the country have good ability, so they need to try and produce match-winning spells. You have to be a match-winner for your team, that’s my advice,” said Malinga after the match.