‘Thank You Lasith Malinga’: With that comes the end of an era! Veteran speedster Lasith Malinga has retired from ODI cricket. The legend signed off on a high, just as he deserved with three wickets and a win for Sri Lanka in the opening ODI against Bangladesh. The 35-year-old felt it was the right time for him to hang his boots and he did just that. Malinga ended up with 338 wickets from 226 ODI appearances which makes him one of the best ever to have played for Sri Lanka. Suresh Raina to Jasprit Bumrah, all of them lauded the career of Malinga as they took to Twitter to heap praise on him and give him the perfect farewell.
Here are the reactions:
“I feel it’s the right time for me to retire from ODIs. I have been playing for the last 15 years for Sri Lanka and this is the right time to move on. My time is over and I have to go. Winning is very important for me; We are a young team. I tried my best throughout my career. Some of the young bowlers in the country have good ability, so they need to try and produce match-winning spells. You have to be a match-winner for your team, that’s my advice,” said Malinga after the match.