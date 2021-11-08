Dubai: Virat Kohli thanked the support staff as his stint as India T20 captain came to an end after the emphatic win over Namibia on Monday by nine wickets in Dubai. Kohli admitted that it has been an honour to lead the side in the shortest format and confessed there is a lot of pressure attached to the job. Kohli, who is one of the greatest cricketers of recent times, received massive applause from fans as they thanked him for his contribution.Also Read - Virat Kohli on Being India T20 Captain: Heavy Workload And Lot of Pressure

While some fans thanked Kohli on Twitter, others wished him the very best for the future.

Here is how fans reacted:

Started his T20 Captaincy In 2017 and his captain legacy going to end today . He made Many records by winning Series against SENA countries in their Home Thank you for making India Proud in many stages ❤️#viratkholi @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/IrWg4ykULn — KiRAN (@Duggavati_kiran) November 8, 2021

After the win, a ‘relieved’ Kohli thanked everyone for being around the team and admitted that it was an honour leading the side.

“Relief firstly (on leaving T20I captaincy). It’s been a honor but things need to be kept at the right perspective. I felt this was the right time to manage my workload. It’s been six or seven years of heavy workload and there is a lot of pressure. The guys have been fantastic, I know we haven’t got the results here but we have played some really good cricket. A big thank you to all those guys (Ravi Shastri and his support staff). They have done a great job over the years, creating such a wonderful environment for the players.” Kohli at the post-match presentation.