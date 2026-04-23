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Thanks for being soft: Rishabh Pant jokes with Simon Doull after slamming LSG batting in IPL 2026 loss

‘Thanks for being soft’: Rishabh Pant jokes with Simon Doull after slamming LSG batting in IPL 2026 loss

Rishabh Pant criticises LSG poor batting performance after fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2026. Read the full story.

Rishabh Pant slams LSG poor batting

Rishabh Pant openly criticised his team’s batting after Lucknow Super Giants lost their fourth match in a row in IPL 2026. They were beaten by 40 runs by Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Stadium. It was also their seventh straight loss at this ground, which equals one of the worst records in IPL history.

Rishabh Pant stays positive, jokes with Simon Doull despite LSG loss

Despite the defeat, Pant kept things light and even made a funny comment to presenter Simon Doull during the post-match interview.

All the talk about Ekana being good for chasing since 2023 proved wrong as Lucknow Super Giants failed to chase a target of 160. Their fast bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan and Prince Yadav – did a great job and gave the team a strong start.

Rishabh Pant admits batting failure after LSG collapse

But the batting unit couldn’t perform and the team was all out for just 119 runs with two overs still left. “I think it is difficult to explain.”

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“Our batting is letting us down. We have to look for answers within. We could have taken more time, but I’m not making excuses. Our bowlers did a fantastic job, but our batting let us down,” he added.

Rishabh Pant stays positive, shares light moment with Simon Doull

Rishabh Pant tried to stay positive and said the team should keep their spirits up for the second half of the season. “We still want to look at the positives. We know we have the firepower and we want to believe in it.”

As Simon Doull thanked him for the chat, Rishabh Pant replied with a light joke. He said, “Thank you for being soft,” which made Doull smile.

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