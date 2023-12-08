Home

‘That’s A Part Of Life’, Reacts Diana Edulji After Being Overlooked From WPL Committee – EXCLUSIVE

Diana Edulji is a pioneer of women's cricket in India and played a crucial role in making women's franchise league a success in the country.

Diana Edulji is a former India women's captain. (Image: X)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday formed an eight-member committee led by its president Roger Binny to accentuate the growth of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Binny will be the chairperson of the panel while BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been named as its convenor. Other members of the committee are Arun Dhumal (IPL chairperson), Rajeev Shukla (BCCI vice-president), Ashish Shelar (BCCI treasurer), Devajit Saikia (BCCI joint secretary), Madhumati Lele and Prabhtej Bhatia.

Sadly, none among Diana Edulji or Shantha Rangaswamy, pioneers of women’s cricket in India, are a part of the committee. “It is what it is. It’s a decision of BCCI, so what can you do about it? You can’t force yourself into any committee,” Edulji told India.com on Friday.

Edulji’s dream of starting a women’s franchise league in India started in 2018. The former India captain, who was also a Committee of Administrators (CoA) member back then, played a crucial role in organising a one-off Women’s T20 Challenge encounter ahead of the 2018 IPL Qualifier 1 in Mumbai. The encounter grabbed eyeballs from all corners and became an instant hit as it became a three-team affair the next year. It was only in 2023, that Edulji’s dream of a full-fledged Women’s Premier League turned into reality.

Notably, Edulji wasn’t asked to be associated in any capacity during the inaugural season too. But the 67-year-old isn’t disappointed about her not being a part of WPL and stated it’s a part of life. “If they don’t feel (putting me into any committee), I can’t say anything. It’s their decision. That’s a part of life,” she added.

With a huge success in the inaugural edition, WPL is gearing up for the player auction on Saturday for the 2024 season. However, Edulji opined the auction should have taken place after the ongoing T20I series between India women and England women.

India are trailing 0-1 in the series with the second match on Saturday itself. “I wish this auction happened after the India vs England T20I series so you could have got a broader picture,” she added.

Meanwhile, Edulji wishes for a home-away format in WPL 2024. In the first edition, the whole tournament was played in Mumbai with DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium being the only two venues.

“I would like to see the tournament in a home-and-away format. But I have also read that it is coinciding with the men’s Test series between India and England. If that is the case then it is difficult,” she added before stating the tournament should be promoted in Tier 2 cities as well.

“It is no harm to promote women’s games in tier 2 cities but that has to be logistically viable,” said Edulji. With the emergence of T10 leagues around the world in men’s cricket globally, one can’t deny that a women’s T10 league in near future.

Edulji isn’t a fan of the shortest format of the game, not atleast for women’s cricket in India. “I am not in favour of T10 cricket at all, not for women at least. I would prefer the longer version for women in domestic cricket so that they get accustomed to playing Test cricket which is going to be on a regular basis,” she concluded.

