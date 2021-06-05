Dream11 Team Prediction

THCC vs SCE, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-captain – THCC Hamburg vs SC Europa, Probable Playing XIs For Today's Match 21 & 22 at Kiel Ground at 12:30 PM IST June 5 Saturday:

THCC Hamburg vs SC Europa Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kiel – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of THCC vs SCE, ECS T10 Kiel, SC Europa Dream11 Team Player List, THCC Hamburg Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips THCC Hamburg vs SC Europa, Online Cricket Tips THCC Hamburg vs SC Europa ECS T10 Kiel, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Kiel.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Kiel toss between THCC Hamburg vs SC Europa will take place at 12 PM IST – June 5.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground.

THCC vs SCE My Dream11 Team

Dawood Khan Aryubi, Sahel Darwish, Behram Ali, Abhik Jana, Akif Hameed, Hikmanullah Shinwari, Angus Pickering, Abhinand Jha, Dev Rana, Wajid Khan, Rohan Phadke

Captain: Sahel Darwish. Vice-captain: Hikmanullah Shinwari

Probable Playing XIs

THCC Hamburg: Abhinand Jha, Campbell Jefferys, Behram Ali, Abhik Jana (c), Rahul Kumar (wk), Rohan Phadke, Angus Pickering, Karthik Suresh, Mithun Jakati, Jasveer Rathore, Michael Anderson

SC Europa: Sahel Darwish (c), Wahidullah Amini, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Israfeel Aryubi, Hikmanullah Shinwari, Akif Hameed, Umar Farooq, Dev Rana, Muhammad Mohsin (wk), Wajid Khan, Khawaja Khalid

Squads

THCC Hamburg: Abhik Jana (c), Abhinand Jha, Angus Pickering, Aswin Sivakumarr, Bakhtiar Safi, Behram Ali, Campbell Jefferys, Chandan Mothilal, Jasveer Rathore, Karthik Suresh, Michael Anderson, Mithun Jakati, Rahul Kumar, Rohan Phadke, Sudhir Thakur, Surya Narayanan

SC Europa: Sahel Darwish (c), Akif Hameed, Amjad Zazai, Atiqullah Bawar, Bilal Shinwari, Dawood Aryubi, Dev Rana, Hamza Muhammad, Hedayatullah Ibrahimkhel, Hikman Shinwari, Israfeel Aryubi, Kashif Abbasi, Khan Oriakhel, Khawaja Khalid, Mohibullah Nayel, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Mohsin, Nader Fakhry, Rahim Khan, Rahim Zazai, Samiullah Habibi, Shabeer Arabzaie, Umar Farooq, Wahidullah Amini, Wajid Khan, Yasir Thara

