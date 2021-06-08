Dream11 Team Prediction

THCC vs VFB, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-captain – THCC Hamburg vs VFB Fallersleben, Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Match at 12:30 PM IST June 8 Tuesday: Also Read - NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain - Netherlands vs Ireland, Playing 11s, Team News of From Sportspark Maarschalkerweerd at 2 PM IST June 7 Monday

THCC Hamburg vs VFB Fallersleben Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kiel – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of THCC vs VFB, ECS T10 Kiel, VFB Fallersleben Dream11 Team Player List, THCC Hamburg Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips THCC Hamburg vs VFB Fallersleben, Online Cricket Tips THCC Hamburg vs VFB Fallersleben ECS T10 Kiel, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Kiel. Also Read - BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Kwibuka Women’s T20: Captain - Botswana-W vs Kenya-W, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 3 From Gahanga International Stadium at 1 PM IST June 7 Monday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Kiel toss between THCC Hamburg vs VFB Fallersleben will take place at 12 PM IST – June 9. Also Read - THCC vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-captain - THCC Hamburg vs SC Europa, Probable Playing XIs For Today's Match 21 & 22 at Kiel Ground at 12:30 PM IST June 5 Saturday

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground.

THCC vs VFB My Dream11 Team

C Jefferys, R Kumar, V Shetye, S Vasisth, J Singh, A Pickering (c), S Rai (v/c), Y Sajikumar, M Badhe, R Chandra, R Phadke

Probable Playing XIs

THCC Hamburg: Abhi Jha, Abhik Jana (c), Angus Pickering, Bakhtiar Safi, Behram Ali, Cam Jefferys, Karthik Suresh, Michael Anderson, Rahul Kumar (wk), Rohan Phadke, Sudhir Thakur

VFB Fallersleben: Ali Akram, Jatinder Singh, Mahesh Badhe, Ram Bhumirdy, Rohit Koul (wk), Sandeep Vasith, Kumar Muthyala, Shivaray Jan (c), Sunny Rai, Vedant Shetye, Yogesh Pai

Squads

THCC Hamburg

Chandan Mothilal, Sudhir Thakur, Aswin Sivakumar, Bakhtiar Safi, Michael Anderson, Rohan Phadke, Surya Narayanan, Abhik Jana, Abhinand Jha, Angus Pickering, Behram Ali, Jasveer Rathore, Campbell Jefferys, Karthik Suresh, Mithun Jakati, Rahul Kumar.

VFB Fallersleben

Akram Ali, Jatinder Singh, Kartheek Bolla, Luky Singh, Adit Shah, Kaustubh Deshpande, Mahesh Badhe, Rama Chandra Reddy, Satish Kumar Muthyala, Sunny Rai, Yogesh Sajikumar Pai, Rohit Koul, Sandeep Vasisth, Shivaray Jan, Vedant Shetye

Check Dream11 Prediction/ THCC Dream11 Team/ VFB Dream11 Team/ THCC Hamburg Dream11 Team Prediction/ VFB Fallersleben Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Kiel/ Online Cricket Tips and more.