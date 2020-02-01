Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Dolphins vs Knights Prediction, Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 2 DOL vs KTS: The Momentum One Day Cup – formerly known as the One Day Cup, MTN Domestic Championship and Standard Bank Cup – is the premier domestic one-day cricket competition of South Africa, its matches having List A status. Matches are usually played partly under lights as day-night matches and occasionally get larger crowds than the Test matches. The 2019–20 Momentum One Day Cup is the 39th edition of the championship, with the tournament running from 31 January to 21 March 2020. Titans are the defending champions.[3][4]

TOSS – The toss between Dolphins vs Knights will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

My Dream11 Team

Pite van Biljon (VC), Keegan Petersen, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Sarel Erwee (C), Wandile Makwetu (WK), Rob Frylink, Patrick Kruger, Imran Tahir, Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza, Shaun von Berg

DOL vs KTS Probable Playing XIs

Dolphins: Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Marques Ackerman, Keshav Maharaj (C), Prenelan Subrayen, Imran Tahir, Rob Frylink, Okuhle Cele.

Knights: Pite van Biljon (C), Keegan Petersen, Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Rudi Second, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza, Shaun von Berg, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corne Dry.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Keegan Petersen, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Vice-captain Options: Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy

Squads

Knights: Ryan McLaren, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corne Dry, Eddie Leie, Rudi Second(w), Petrus van Biljon, Patrick Kruger(c), Grant Mokoena, Duanne Olivier, Zakhele Qwabe, Keegan Petersen, Tshepo Ntuli, Luthando Mnyanda, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Ottniel Baartman, Raynard van Tonder

Dolphins: Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Imran Tahir, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj(c), Khaya Zondo, Grant Roelofsen(w), Sibonelo Makhanya, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Marques Ackerman, Okuhle Cele, Keith Dudgeon, Kerwin Mungroo

Check Dream11 Prediction/ STA Dream11 Team/ SIX Dream11 Team/ Dolphins Dream11 Team/ Knights Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more