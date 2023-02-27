Home

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Online and on TV in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 event online and on TV in India.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Online and on TV in India. (Image: Twitter)

Paris: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema will be fighting for the top spot in FIFA’s annual sports award on Monday. The winner of the prestigious award will be announced in a glittering ceremony in Paris and as per reports from medias all around the world, the World Cup winning Argentine captain is tipped to win it for the second time in his career. Since it’s inception in 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski has won the award on two occasions. Apart from Messi, other two Argentines in Dibu Martinez and Lionel Scaloni are also tipped as favourites to win the Best Goalkeeper and Best Coach Award respectively.

When and where is ‘The Best’ FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony taking place?

The ‘The Best’ FIFA Football Awards 2022 will take place at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on 28th February 2023 (IST).

What time will the ‘The Best’ FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony start?

The ‘The Best’ FIFA Football Awards 2022 will start from 1:30 AM IST onwards.

How can I watch ‘The Best’ FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony in India?

The ‘The Best’ FIFA Football Awards can be live streamed on the FIFA website and the FIFA YouTube channel.

Nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid and France), Lionel Messi (PSG and Argentina), Kylian Mbappe (PSG and France).

Nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla and Morocco), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid and Belgium), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa and Argentina).

Nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Lionel Scaloni (Argentinian National Team).

Nominees for the FIFA Puskas award: Marcin Oleksy, Dimitri Payet, Richarlison.

