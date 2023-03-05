Home

‘The Boys Ko Dikhao’, Hilarious Fan Placard From RCB vs DC WPL 2023 Match Goes VIRAL

On the second day of the WPL, we already get to witness one of the hilarious fan placards during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match at the Brabourne Stadium.

'The Boys Ko Dikhao', Hilarious Fan Placard From RCB vs DC WPL 2023 Match Goes VIRAL. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: The inaugural Women’s Premier League had the brightest possible start on Saturday as Harmapreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians registered a massive 143-run victory over Gujarat Giants in the first ever match of the Women’s IPL. Cut to second day, we already get to witness one of the hilarious fan placards during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match at the Brabourne Stadium.

A male fan was seen holding a placard and the picture of the placard has gone viral on social media.

The placard read, ‘Dear Cameraman, IPL mein ladkiyan dikhate ho, WPL main toh hum The Boys…ko dikhao…(Dear Cameraman, you always show girls during the IPL matches, now in the WPL please show us The Boys)’.

Well this is nothing new to all the Indian cricketing fanatics. During the men’s IPL we have seen cameramen spotting the best of beauties, be it among the fans or a mystery girl in the VIP box. The fan’s demand is to that point and logical and the cameramen now should really consider spotting handsome hunks in the Women’s League.

Speaking about the match, the power of Shafali Verma’s strokes combined with Meg Lanning’s experience in a sensational 162-run opening-wicket stand helped Delhi Capitals to a thumping 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

American left-arm pace bowler Tara Norris then came to the party, grabbing a fifer for DC to decimate the Smriti Mandhana-led team.

A day after her Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had led Mumbai Indians to 207/5 in the inaugural match of the tournament, the 19-year-old Shafali took WPL to a new high with her explosive display of 84 off just 45 balls (10×4, 4×6).

The legendary five-time World Cup-winning Australian skipper Lanning, was also at her attacking best in a 43-ball 72 (14×4) as the duo demolished a listless RCB attack to take the WPL score to an imposing 223/2.

In reply, RCB got off to a spectacular start but left-arm pacer from USA Tara Norris (4-0-29-5) and Alice Capsey (2-0-10-2) dragged them down to 163 for eight in the stipulated 20 overs.

