New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik revealed a funny behind the scene moment from his playing days when the Pakistan team was touring England. While talking on a Pakistani show, Time Out with Ahsan Khan, Malik spoke about the incident where two of his teammates who were part of the squad had never seen a bathtub and could not figure out what to do with it. Also Read - 'He’s Shown Why He’s King Kohli,' Says Mohammad Amir

“Two of our cricketers, when they first went to England, they saw a tub for the first time, they couldn’t figure out how to bathe in it. They filled in the tub, they filled glasses and bathed with that. The entire hotel was flooded,” revealed Malik. Also Read - Cricket: PCB to Host Remaining PSL 2021 Matches in Abu Dhabi, Secures Pending Approvals From UAE

“I was born in Sialkot, so the humour is built-in, cricketers have a lot of fun in the dressing room. A lot of funny things happen. The background they usually come from, if you stay in a five-star hotel room for the first time…” Malik further went on to add. Also Read - Sports Ministry Approaches UK Govt for Allowing Sania Mirza's Son On Tour

Talking about his career and how things had fallen in place for him, the 39-year-old said, “To be honest, never thought this, where I am sitting right now or what I have achieved, I still remember I was giving under-15 world cup trials in 1996 at Gaddafi Stadium and I saw Waseem Bhai, Waseem Akram. I took an autograph from him and I never imagined that I will play and Waseem Bhai will be the captain after three years.”

Malik was the captain of the Pakistan team between 2007 and 2009 and has scored more than 10,000 runs in all formats of the game.