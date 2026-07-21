The Hundred 2026: Is Abrar Ahmed playing for Sunrisers Leeds in tonight’s match against MI London?

Abrar Ahmed’s signing by Sunrisers Leeds, the franchise owned by the Sun Group led by Kavya Maran, sparked plenty of discussion after the 2026 Hundred auction. The move attracted attention because the Sun Group also owns Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, where Pakistani players have not featured since 2008 due to political tensions between India and Pakistan.

Many fans questioned how a franchise under the same ownership as an IPL team could sign a Pakistan international. The debate quickly spread across social media, with some claiming the signing was not justified. However, there was no rule preventing the deal.

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The reason is that The Hundred is governed by the England and Wales Cricket Board, not the Board of Control for Cricket in India. While Sunrisers Leeds is owned by the Sun Group, player recruitment is carried out under ECB regulations, which allow overseas players from all Full Member nations, including Pakistan, to participate.

Abrar’s signing was therefore fully in line with the tournament’s rules. The spinner joined Sunrisers Leeds based on his performances in international cricket and franchise leagues around the world. The controversy was largely driven by comparisons with the IPL, where Pakistani players remain unavailable because of the long-standing restrictions.

MI London opt to field first against Sunrisers Leeds

Meanwhile, MI London captain Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Leeds in the tournament opener. Leeds, who are led by England batter Zak Crawly, included Abrar Ahmed in the playing XI for the match.

It is the first time that an IPL owner has featured a Pakistani player in their playing XI in foreign leagues. Indian owners also own teams in leagues like Major League Cricket in the USA and Caribbean Premier League among others but they have never featured a Pakistan national cricketer. It will be interesting to see how Abrar Ahmed performs on his debut for the Sunrisers family.

MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds: Playing XIs