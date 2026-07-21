  • India News
  • Sports
  • The Hundred 2026: Is Abrar Ahmed playing for Sunrisers Leeds in tonights match against MI London?

The Hundred 2026: Is Abrar Ahmed playing for Sunrisers Leeds in tonight’s match against MI London?

Abrar Ahmed was included in the playing XI of the Sunrisers Leeds for the Hundred's tournament opener against MI London at the Kennington Oval

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated: July 21, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
Abrar Ahmed
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed reacts during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday, February 28, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who made the headlines during the 2026 Hundred player draft earlier this year, has been included in the playing XI of the Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Leeds for the tournament opener tonight against MI London at the Kennington Oval.

Abrar Ahmed’s signing by Sunrisers Leeds, the franchise owned by the Sun Group led by Kavya Maran, sparked plenty of discussion after the 2026 Hundred auction. The move attracted attention because the Sun Group also owns Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, where Pakistani players have not featured since 2008 due to political tensions between India and Pakistan.

Read more: The Hundred 2026: Jacob Bethell ruled out due to right knee injury; Doubtful for Test series against Pakistan

Many fans questioned how a franchise under the same ownership as an IPL team could sign a Pakistan international. The debate quickly spread across social media, with some claiming the signing was not justified. However, there was no rule preventing the deal.

Also Read: Tilak Varma opens up on his questionable strike rate, lessons from disappointing UK tour ahead of T20I series against Zimbabwe

The reason is that The Hundred is governed by the England and Wales Cricket Board, not the Board of Control for Cricket in India. While Sunrisers Leeds is owned by the Sun Group, player recruitment is carried out under ECB regulations, which allow overseas players from all Full Member nations, including Pakistan, to participate.

Abrar’s signing was therefore fully in line with the tournament’s rules. The spinner joined Sunrisers Leeds based on his performances in international cricket and franchise leagues around the world. The controversy was largely driven by comparisons with the IPL, where Pakistani players remain unavailable because of the long-standing restrictions.

MI London opt to field first against Sunrisers Leeds

Meanwhile, MI London captain Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Leeds in the tournament opener. Leeds, who are led by England batter Zak Crawly, included Abrar Ahmed in the playing XI for the match.

It is the first time that an IPL owner has featured a Pakistani player in their playing XI in foreign leagues. Indian owners also own teams in leagues like Major League Cricket in the USA and Caribbean Premier League among others but they have never featured a Pakistan national cricketer. It will be interesting to see how Abrar Ahmed performs on his debut for the Sunrisers family.

MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Leeds (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Mitchell Marsh, Zak Crawley(c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Tom Alsop, Benny Howell, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Nathan Ellis, Abrar Ahmed
MI London (Playing XI): James Vince, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Sam Curran(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Josh Philippe, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Richard Gleeson, Nathan Sowter.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.