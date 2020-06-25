The Hundred, England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) new flagship tournament, has announced paycuts for the current year as well for the next season too. Both the male and female cricketers will be paid 11.5 per cent of what what promised earlier after negotiations between ECB and Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA). Also Read - Transitioning Towards New Normal: Socio Story Holds Virtual Session on COVID-19 And Environment

The inaugural season of The Hundred, scheduled for July, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be reduction in salaries for 2021 season as well but will be limited to the male cricketers who have agreed for a 20 per cent pay cut which applies to the seven bands ranging from £30,000 to £125,000.

However, female cricketers, whose salaries for 2021 range between £3,600 and £15,000, will be unaffected.

“We have been working closely with the PCA to agree player contract terms to cover this season and next,” an ECB spokesperson was quoted as saying by the BBC on Thursday.

“The men’s players have agreed to a 20% reduction in 2021 salary bands and we are grateful and heartened by their support of the competition as our sport looks to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19. It has been important to us not to see cuts to women’s player salaries, and these remain unaltered for 2021,” the spokesperson added.

The 100-balls-per-side format was to be played between eight teams in two separate men’s and women’s tournaments.

It’s also possible that a new players’ draft is held for the next year depending on various factors including availability of Kolpak players, England central contracts and amount of domestic white-ball cricket in UK.