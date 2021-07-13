New Delhi: The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced the playing conditions for the inaugural season of the Hundred. The tournament, as many of you know, will have 100 balls per inning. The England cricket board has now come up with the playing conditions that will be enforced in the tourney.Also Read - Harry Kane Reacts After England Beat Denmark 2-1 to Enter Euro 2020 Final

The Hundred – Playing conditions, All you need to know:

It will be over for overs as the ECB has decided that there will be a shift from overs to balls as the measure of innings progression. However, the TV commentators will continue to use the term overs during the action.

Two sets of five balls will be bowled from the same end – and by the same bowler. The umpire will also show a white card at the end of the first set of five balls to confirm this fact to the players, scorers, broadcasters, and crowds.

The toss doesn’t have to take place in the middle.

The powerplay will be the first 25 balls, where only two fielders will be allowed out of the 30-yard circle.

The fielding team can take a two-minute strategic timeout at any given point after the completion of a powerplay of 25 balls.

In case of caught dismissals, the new batsman will take the strike irrespective even if the two batsmen crossed each other.

One point will be awarded to each team if there is a tied match in the group stage. However, ‘Super Five’ will be played if there is a tied match in Eliminator and the final. Super Five as the name suggests will have five balls for each team.

In case a Super Five is tied, another Super Five will be played. But if that also ends in a tie, the team which would have finished higher in the Group stage will be awarded the victory.

An amended DLS method will be used in rain-affected matches.

DRS will also be used for the first time in England’s domestic matches. The third umpire will also call the no-ball.

If a team is running behind on the over-rate, they will need to field with one less fielder outside the inner circle when the penalty is incurred by the umpire.