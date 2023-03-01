Home

‘The Old Amir is back’, Fans Hail Pakistan Speedster Mohammad Amir After He Dismisses Babar Azam And Mohammad Haris For A Duck

After picking up two quick wickets, Amir also picked up Saim Ayub on 1 run the batter was caught at deep square leg after a loosely played flick shot.

Karachi: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir gave the perfect start in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2023 match against Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi. The speedster picked up captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris for a duck in match 17 on March 1, Wednesday at Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

However, PSL debutant Haseebullah Khan scored an impressive fifty to make a comeback. The left-handed batter scored 50 runs in 29 balls, which included four fours and three sixes, before being dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi.

After Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris’s dismissal fans started hailing the speedster Mohammad Amir for his remarkable bowling against Peshawar Zalmi, here are the reactions:

Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League match. Kings are placed in fourth position on the points table with four points after two wins in six matches.

Meanwhile, Zalmi are in fifth place with four points after five matches. They are below Kings due to an low net run-rate.

PES vs KAR Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Karachi Kings SquadPlayingMatthew Wade, Adam Rossington (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akif Javed

