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The sport needs you, Dwayne Bravos remarks on THIS IPL legend goes viral

‘The sport needs you’, Dwayne Bravo’s remarks on THIS IPL legend goes viral

Former West Indies, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo asked Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli to continue to play cricket for as long as he can after the star Indian batter guided RCB towards a comfortable 6-wicket victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, May 13 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium in Raipur

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Dwayne Bravo during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction in Jeddah on Sunday, November 24, 2024. (Photo credit: IANS)

Former West Indies, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo asked Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli to continue to play cricket for as long as he can after the star Indian batter guided RCB towards a comfortable 6-wicket victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, May 13 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium in Raipur.

Virat Kohli had set the stage on fire with his first full-century in the IPL since 2024 and it came at the perfect time when Bengaluru needed a victory to go within touching distance of the play-offs. The former RCB and India captain proved once again why he is known as the Chase master. He stood alone like a warrior despite wickets falling from the other end.

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Opening the innings with Jacob Bethell (15 off 12), Virat Kohli made his intentions clear from the very first ball. He played some cracking shots to get going and once he got set, there was no stopping him. After Bethell’s unfortunate departure, Kohli stitched a vital partnership of 92 runs with number Devdutt Padikkal who was sent to the dressing room for 39 ff 27 in the 14th over.

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Kohli then had brief partnerships with skipper Rajat Patidar (11 off 8) and all-rounder Tim David (2 off 3) before seeing Jitesh Sharma score the winning runs in the first ball of the 20th over, which sent at the summit of the IPL standings. The reigning champions are now just another victory away from reaching the play-offs.

Virat Kohli completes 14K T20 runs and draws appreciation from Dwayne Bravo

By hitting his first IPL century in 2 years, Virat Kohli broke a couple of records in the shortest format. The 37-year-old became the first Indian and the fastest to score 14,000 runs in the shortest format, breaking Chris Gayle’s long standing record. While Gayle touched the 14k mark in 423 innings, it took Kohli 409 to get there.

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His 105 off 60 also earned him appreciation from former 3-time IPL winning all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who asked Virat Kohli to continue playing cricket for as long as he can, reiterating that the sport needs a figure like him. Bravo made this remark while greeting the RCB players inside their dressing room after the match with Kohli also handing the KKR mentor a special signed jersey.

When is RCB’s next IPL 2026 match?

RCB are guaranteed to qualify for the play-offs if they win either of their remaining two matches against the Punjab Kings (Sunday, May 17) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Friday, May 22).

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