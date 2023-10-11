Home

Sports

The Undertaker Makes Shocking Return To WWE NXT After Carmelo Hayes vs Bron Breakker Match – PICS

The Undertaker Makes Shocking Return To WWE NXT After Carmelo Hayes vs Bron Breakker Match – PICS

WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker became the talking point and for obvious reasons.

Undertaker Returns (Image: X)

Delhi: WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker made a surprise return in latest episode of WWE NXT after the match between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker, on Tuesday. The phenom was in his American Badass gimmick and chokeslammed Bron Breakker upon his arrival. His was welcomed with a rousing reception as fans could not believe what they were witnessing. The Tuesday night was star studded from the beginning to the end. NXT featured top stars from the main roster like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Asuka and Rhea Ripley. It surely was a night to remember for the fans present at the arena.

Trending Now

Cody Rhodes addressed the NXT universe and announced himself as the special guest General Manager of the NXT. He later announced NXT Men’s Breakout tournament and the return of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

You may like to read

The NXT Universe gave John Cena a warm welcome to the Tuesday Night. Cena addressed the great work of the NXT roster and how he couldn’t say no when Hayes called him for being in his corner. However, this was soon interrupted by Bron Breakker, who came out and said that everyone is here to see him not Cena. The former NXT champion even sneak attacked the 16-time WWE champion. Although, Cena managed to counter and lift Breakker up for an Attitude Adjustment but Breakker escaped.

On the other hand, John Cena’s partner at Fastlane, LA Knight served as the special guest referee in the match between Ilja Dragunov and Dominik Mysterio for the NXT Championship. Dragunov successfully defended his title only to get jumped by Dijak from behind later on.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES