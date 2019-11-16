Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again grabbed eyeballs following the closure of the Indian Premier League (IPL) transfer window that ended on November 15 at 5 pm. CSK decided to retain the old stars like Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo even as other teams looked at releasing the older stars.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned that the strategy was typical of former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he has in the last few years used the services of old warhorses beautifully.

“CSK with Dhoni at the helm is amazing, the way he has managed to get results with the ageing players. CSK have released fringed players but not the likes of Shane Watson or DJ Bravo, you know these are the guys who are ageing but MS Dhoni just keeps the faith in those players,” Manjrekar said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

CSK released five players in Sam Billings, David Willey, Mohit Sharma, Dhruv Shorey and Chaitanya Bishnoi.

“Look at the players that they have released, they will get a sizeable amount from Mohit Sharma, he was a hit n miss and didn’t play as many matches. Deepak Chahar coming in has really made matter so much easier but none of the ageing players have been released,” he said.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) decided to release Dale Steyn. Justifying the decision, RCB head coach Mike Hesson said that it had more to do with injuries that have bogged the Proteas pacer down in recent years.

“We are really pleased with the players we have retained and two key releases from RCB are Dale Steyn and Marcus Stoinis. Dale Steyn is an excellent legend of the game but keeping his injuries in mind he seemed to be high risk to retain hence we have unfortunately looked to release him. We let Marcus Stoinis go as part of our budget requirements, at Rs. 6.2 crore it’s a huge part of our budget so we’ve had to release Marcus for this coming year and now our planning is for this year’s auction,” he explained.