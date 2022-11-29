The Williams Brothers: Siblings Representing Different Nations in the FIFA World Cup 2022

Inaki Williams is representing Ghana and Nico Williams made his debut in the 2022–23 squad for Luis Enrique's Spanish National Team.

New Delhi: This is strange, but it is true. Inaki Williams and Nico Williams, despite being born to the same parents, are representing different countries in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Inaki Williams is representing Ghana and Nico Williams made his debut in the 2022–23 squad for Luis Enrique’s Spanish National Team.

Both Nico and Inakii are born to Felix Williams, a man of Ghanian descent and their mother Maria Luthuer, who is a Liberian. They migrated to Spain in search of a better life.

Inaki Williams played for the Spanish National Team at youth level but was not able to make it to the senior team. In the meantime, he received an offer from Ghana to switch nationalities and represent Ghana’s National Football Team, which he accepted.

Speaking to the BBC, Inaki said: “It wasn’t an easy decision to make.”

“I had to consult with my family and loved ones because the decision would impact me during the next years of my career—not only in sporting terms but also on a personal level.”

“I told my grandfather, who told me it would be a dream for him to see me in the national team jersey.” He is 90. He said he doesn’t have long to live but that he would like to see me play in a World Cup with the national team.

“When he told me those words, I didn’t have to think anymore.”

Nico Williams received something different as he received a call-up from Luis Enrique to the Spanish World Cup squad. It was an out-of-the-box call-up. But Nico is all set to work some wonders on the international level.

Written By: Aviral Shukla