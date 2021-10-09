New Delhi, Oct 9: While speaking at the India Today Conclave on Saturday, former Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju addressed the problems he faced while being the minister and also revealed that there are a handful of federations in India that are not functioning for the betterment of our athletes. Rijiju stepped down from the role back in July and is succeeded by Anurag Thakur.Also Read - Rudrankksh Patil Wins Silver in ISSF Junior World Championships

"In India, there are several sports federations. Some federations are managed very professionally. Some of the people who run the sports federations even spend their own hard-earned money to support their athletes and to create infrastructure and other facilities.

"But there are some federations, I won't name them, who are not allowing the athletes to grow. The way they are running the federations will not help the athletes and sports progress. The government was forced to intervene to help the athletes.

“So, I have two observations when it comes to sports federations, especially those federations that are not performing well… and they need to pull up their socks,” the former Sports minister emphasised.

He further said that the government and federations need to protect the interest of the athletes “after all he/she will play for the nation”.

“I never said it to the media or outside but I used to call them (federations) in person and scold them that they are doing wrong. And athletes should not suffer,” he said.

The current Minister of Law and Justice, Rijiju also urged the people to start following Indian sports like mallakhamb, kho-kho, etc.

“This country did not have a sporting culture but I can say proudly that it is growing now, especially after the Tokyo Olympics. We also need to promote Indian sports like kho-kho, mallakhamb, etc. We should not just play foreign sports and play Indian sports also. To develop a sports culture let us drive a campaign where citizens can be involved,” he added.

