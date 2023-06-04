Home

‘There Are No Second Chances’: Dilip Vengsarkar Warns Rohit Sharma Ahead Of WTC Final 2023

This will be the second consecutive time that India will play WTC Final. Earlier, under Virat Kohli's captaincy Men in Blue had lost the title by eight wickets against New Zealand.

Dilip Vengsarkar Warns Rohit Sharma Ahead Of WTC Final 2023

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar opened up for World Test Championship 2023 which will be played between India and Australia at The Oval starting from June 7 to 11. The batter opined that coming to the Test match from T20s likely to be an issue for Rohit Sharma-led India.

Vengsarkar shared his thoughts on how English conditions are different from most parts of the world and how India might be on the backseat because of playing the WTC Final just after IPL.

“Rohit’s role will be very crucial both as a captain and also as an opener. He is a big match player and the occasion can’t get any bigger than this. I hope he brings his A-game to the table” Vengsarkar told Hindustan Times.

“I think the fact that he (Rohit Sharma) will be straightaway coming to the Test match from T20s might be a bit of an issue. I wish they had a few practice games before the WTC final. When you go into a Test match as big as this and remember, there are no second chances, unlike a series, it is important you are prepared well” said Vengsarkar.

When asked about the English conditions the former India chairman of selectors said that the conditions will be very different from India and Australia.

“English conditions are very different from what we see here in India or even in Australia. The ball can swing for a longer duration if conditions are like that. The length that the bowlers bowl is also a bit different. And if there is an extra bounce on offer then it is that much more difficult. So, I hope the Indian batters acclimatise very soon. They are all experienced players. They have toured England before. It’s the same for Australia. The team that adapts and acclimatises to the condition quicker will do well.”

