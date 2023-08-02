Home

There Is No Doubt He Will Be The No.1 Choice For World Cup: Aakash Chopra Picks Kuldeep Yadav Ahead Of Yuzvendra Chahal In India’s Squad

India's left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav scalped seven wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 3.21 in the 19 overs he bowled in the three-match series.

Aakash Chopra picks up Kuldeep Yadav as India's first-choice spinner for World Cup 2023. (Pic: Aakash Chopra Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav will be India’s first-choice specialist spinner at the World Cup 2023 in India.

Kuldeep Yadav continued his fine form as he picked up 2/25 in eight overs as India thrashed the host by 200 runs in the series-deciding third ODI at Trinidad on Tuesday, August 1. He scalped seven wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 3.21 in the 19 overs he bowled in the three-match series.

While reviewing the series and performance of the Indian team in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said that Kuldeep has strengthened his position as India’s best specialist spinner ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal. He said that “Kuldeep Yadav has once again further enhanced his case. He picks up wickets and is actually considered ahead of Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal, and he did like that only. He picked up wickets whenever he was given the ball.”

“If Kuldeep Yadav continues picking up wickets like this, there is no doubt he will be the No. 1 spinner. (Ravindra) Jadeja is an all-rounder, Axar (Patel) will be an all-rounder but Kuldeep Yadav could be that guy who remains as the first spinner,” Aakash Chopra said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra believes that pacer Mukesh Kumar is unlikely to be part of India’s squad for a place in their World Cup squad. He said that “Mukesh Kumar picked up wickets in the last match but Mukesh Kumar is not in that list in my opinion. He is playing all the matches, he is the flavor of the season, but I don’t think he is in the team’s scheme of things from the World Cup perspective.”

Mukesh is one of the seamers in India’s squad for the Asian Games. With the multi-sport continental overlapping with the World Cup, he is unlikely to be picked for the global event.

The Men in Blue defeated West Indies by 200 runs and India marked their 13th consecutive ODI series win against the Windies. The last time India suffered an ODI series defeat at the hands of the Caribbean team which stretches back to 17 years. Team will take on the Caribbean team in a five-match T20I series, The first T20I will be on Thursday, August 3 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

