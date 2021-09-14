New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla was left unimpressed with the latest rumours of India looking for a change in white-ball captaincy and rubbished all the reports that are doing the rounds. Speaking with ANI, Shukla made it clear that the team should not get distracted by any of these rumours and instead look to focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup.Also Read - BCCI Likely To Hold Auction For 2 News IPL Teams on October 17

"There is nothing to this rumour. Also, let's focus on the T20 World Cup rather than playing soothsayer and predicting the future. There have been no talks on split captaincy," he said.

Earlier, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Monday rubbished reports suggesting that Team India captain Virat Kohli is likely to step down as skipper of the limited-overs format after the ICC T20 World Cup.

“This is all rubbish. Nothing (as) such is happening. This is all what you guys (media) are talking about. BCCI has not met or discussed anything on this issue (split captaincy),” Dhumal told IANS. “Virat will remain as the captain (of all formats).”

It was reported last week that Kohli has been very successful in Test cricket, but the onus of leading the side in limited-overs cricket could fall on Sharma because of the former’s failure to guide the side to victory in ICC events despite having some of the best bowlers and batters in the game.

Sources had said the BCCI top brass has been discussing the issue since India’s loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in England, where they were reportedly unhappy with the Indian skipper’s team selection. Kohli had played two spinners in seamer-friendly and overcast conditions during the WTC final. But Dhumal said, “no such meeting took place.”

(With Agency Inputs)