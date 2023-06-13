'There Is Only One Model...' Ex-Pak Pacer Lashes Out On BCCI Amid Asia Cup 2023 Controversy

Home

‘There Is Only One Model, That Is Cricket’ Mohammad Amir Lashes Out On BCCI Amid Asia Cup 2023 Controversy

Addressing concerns regarding security issues, Amir defended Pakistan's commitment to providing a safe environment for cricket. The speedster also praised Pakistan cricket for their hospitality.

Karachi: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir lashed out on the Board of Control for Cricket in India for not sending the team India to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. The 31-Year old also accused BCCI of disrespecting Pakistan Cricket Board and the sport.

BCCI President Jay Shah refused to send team India to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 citing the team’s security concerns. Then the PCB proposed a hybrid model to break the deadlock, however, according to several media reports, BCCI is not very keen on following that either.

“There is only one model, and that is cricket. Let it stay right; whether it’s happening in Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, or Bangladesh, please let it happen peacefully behaving like stubborn children. If someone creates a security issue even in Pakistan, the ICC team was here four days ago; I was also there at the National Cricket Academy. PCB provided them with such hospitality,” said Amir, quoted Pakistan Cricket.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is being completely written off, which means it is being treated disrespectfully. It’s like the cricket board, or Pakistan cricket itself, has no worth at all, and they [BCCI] are making continuous efforts to prove that,” Amir added.

“It is being proven that whatever you do, it doesn’t affect us, and it’s like if you tell a child not to eat a chocolate, he will say I will eat it and will continue to say the same thing. Whenever PCB says to do this or that, BCCI comes up with various lame excuses like bad weather, the expenses are too high, security reasons,” concluded Amir.

As per the recent reports Asia Cup 2023 will be held in September as per the original date and venue will be announced shortly.

