Sourav Ganguly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday made it clear that there should not be a need to reappoint Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri even though the Ethics Officer DK Jain served a conflict notice to the the ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which was formed to select the coach in August this year.

“I don’t think so that it will jeopardize the selection of Shastri. I am not sure though. Even we had selected the coach when there was this conflict issue,” Ganguly said in Kolkata.

However, when asked whether he had a chance to speak with Shastri following the former’s appointment as the BCCI president on Sunday, Ganguly smiled and said: “Why? What has he done now?”

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai had earlier stated that he would not wish to comment on whether there is a need to reappoint Shastri if the CAC is found guilty of conflict by the Ethics Officer.

“Firstly, it is a hypothetical question, and secondly, it is unfair on me to prejudge a decision of the Ethics Officer,” Rai had told IANS.

Rai’s fellow CoA member Diana Edulji, meanwhile, had stated that the Ethics Officer remains the final authority in the matter of conflict of interest and if he finds CAC, named to appoint the coach, is conflicted, then the coach appointment has to be redone.

“To be honest, I am not against any individual. But even in the case of W.V. Raman’s appointment as the women’s team coach, I had said that the BCCI constitution has no place for an ad-hoc CAC. Similarly, in Shastri’s case also, if the Ethics Officer does rule against the CAC and says there is conflict, the process will automatically have to be redone keeping the rules of the constitution in mind,” Edulji had said.