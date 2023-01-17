Home

‘There Should’ve been a Joint Man of the Series’, Gautam Gambhir Feels Award Should’ve Been Shared Between Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj

'There should have been a joint Man of the Series because he was exceptional and these were beautiful batting wickets'- Gambhir.

New Delhi: Team India finished off the home series against Sri Lanka in style as the Men in Blue defeated the Lankan Lions by a mammoth 317 runs in the 3rd ODI to clean sweep the series 3-0 on Sunday.

Virat Kohli smashed his 74th ODI ton as the 34-year old was adjudged as both as the Man of the Match and Player of the Series.

But former India international, Gautam Gambhir feels that Mohammed Siraj who picked up 9 wickets during the course of the series, should also win the Man of the Series along with Virat Kohli who smashed two centuries in 3 games.

“For me, I think he was on par with Virat Kohli. There should have been a joint Man of the Series because he was exceptional and these were beautiful batting wickets. I know we are always tempted towards batters getting big hundreds but I think Mohammed Siraj was absolutely exceptional too in this entire series”, Gambhir said.

The 2-time World Cup winner says that Siraj is good with the new ball and in every game he is always able to set the tone.

“I think the hallmark is, he will get many more five-fors, it’s not about that he didn’t get it today but how good was he, especially with the new ball. In every game, he was able to set the tone,” he added.

Now after the emphatic series win, which saw India win both the T20I and ODI series, will now shift focus towards the next home series against New Zealand which starts from tomorrow, first with the ODIs at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.