The manner in which premier batsman Tamim Iqbal pulled out of India series has led Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan to believe that there’s a conspiracy behind the recent developments to sabotage the entire tour.

Tamim, Hasan claims, had initially asked said he won’t play the second Test of the India tour but later on, after a meeting with the on-strike Bangladesh cricketers, he opted out of the tour altogether.

This was after Bangladesh cricketers went on strike asking BCB to agree to their 11-point demand which Hasan says is just part of the conspiracy. “You people (media) haven’t yet seen anything about the India tour. Just wait and watch. If I am saying that I had specific information that this was a conspiracy to sabotage India tour, then you should believe me,” Hasan told Bangladesh daily Prothom Aalo .

He continued, “Tamim had initially told me that he will only skip the second Test (in Kolkata from November 22-26) for the birth of his second child. However after the meeting with players, Tamim comes to my room and said, he wants to opt out of whole tour. I asked him ‘why so?’ but he simply said he won’t go.”

Bangladesh are due to arrive in India on Wednesday (October 30) but Hasan fears more players could pullout including captain Shakib Al Hasan. “Now after this, I won’t be surprised if I find that someone else pulls out at the eleventh hour when we would be left with no other options. I have called Shakib to have a chat. Now if he also pulls out, where do I even find a captain? I might have to change whole combination. What do I even do with these players,” he said.

The players had called off the strike after BCB agreed to most of their demands but Hasan now feels he should have taken a different approach in dealing with the crisis. “I still can’t believe it. I speak to them everyday. They didn’t even intimate me before calling a strike. I feel that it was a mistake on my part to have agreed to their demands. I should have never done that,” he said.

He added, “I should have told the players, ‘Unless you call off strike, we will not sit with you guys across the negotiation table. Speaking to various member boards, I felt that this should have been our approach but the media also created pressure on us.”

Bangladesh are to play three T20Is and two Test in India.