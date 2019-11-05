With expectation rocketing sky high on the Indian team to deliver in each match, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday said that there’s no such pressure exerted from the team management but players need to ensure that mistakes are not repeated.

India have a fielded plenty of youngsters for the ongoing Bangladesh T20I series keeping in mind the World T20 in Australia.

“The 11 that is playing now, and the players who are there in the 15-member squad they know their roles, it is not like someone is going out after playing one or two matches,” Chahal told reporters at Rajkot ahead of the second T20 International against Bangladesh.

“A couple of matches can go wrong but there is no pressure from the management. The only thing is that we shouldn’t repeat the mistakes that we commit in any particular match.”

India were stunned by the tourists in the opening match at New Delhi Sunday and Chahal insisted that the team will look to start afresh.

“I think we are positive. It is not like we haven’t lost the first match of any series and didn’t go on to win the series. The first match is done, if you think about last match then negatives will come into mind,” Chahal said.

“Before we came here, we have forgotten about that loss and we are making a fresh start and the entire 15 are focussed and positive, and hopefully, we will win tomorrow,” he added.

Bangladesh recorded their first-ever victory against India in the shortest format.

Asked if there was pressure on the team ahead of the second T20I, Chahal said: “It is not about pressure. It is a three-game series, not a knockout game, so obviously one will win, one will lose, and that day they played better than us.

“We are one down and still two matches to go and obviously if we believe in ourself we will come back.”

Elaborating on his bowling in the first T20I, Chahal said: “Whenever I bowl, I vary the pace because otherwise it becomes easy for the batsmen if you bowl at the same pace.

“The wicket was such there that if you vary the pace it will get difficult for batsmen because the ball was turning, so you need to vary the length according to the batsman,” added the 29-year-old, who claimed one for 24.

Chahal also heaped praise on the Bangladesh team. “We should appreciate them, they played really well. Bangladesh have given us a proper fight in the last couple of matches. They played really well, specially Mushfiqur (Rahim),” he said.

“The wicket was not easy for batting first but still we had a decent score. Bangladesh saved their wickets and there were a few dropped catches but that is part of the game.

“I think Bangladesh bowled really well, especially when Shikhar (Dhawan) and Rishabh (Pant) were batting, Mahmudullah bowled with two off-spinners, it was a good move.”

Bangladesh are missing two of their senior players – Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal – but Chahal feels that the side don’t lack confidence.

“Even without Shakib and Tamim they are a decent team. They have some experienced players, even a couple of new guys did well. So we didn’t think in this way that since two players are missing, so they are a weak team,” he said.

“Last time when I played against Bangladesh at the Nidahas Trophy, they had played the finals, so both the teams are same, it is just that this team is missing two main players and if you look at all the 15 players, even the new comers look so confident. So it is a confident team.”