Harare: A sizzling unbeaten century by Theunis de Bruyn helped South Africa A make a strong start to their tour of Zimbabwe as they comfortably beat the host by six wickets here on Saturday.

Batting first, the tourists conceded a hefty 319 for nine at the Harare Sports Club, but they then delivered an authoritative response by charging to the target with 43 balls to spare.

De Bruyn was at the forefront of the chase — smashing six sixes and seven fours in an unbeaten 113 off just 64 deliveries — while Janneman Malan (82 off 76 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes) and Reeza Hendricks (52 off 56 balls, 6 fours) also recorded half-centuries.

Together with 49 from captain Zubayr Hamza, they gave Malibongwe Maketa’s side a good start to the series, which is made up of four one-dayers and two four-day encounters, all in the capital.