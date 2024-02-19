Home

Sports

‘They Are Going To Lose In India’: Michael Vaughan Slams England Cricket Team

‘They Are Going To Lose In India’: Michael Vaughan Slams England Cricket Team

It was India's biggest Test win by runs and the previous best came in a 372-run victory over New Zealand at Mumbai in 2021.

'They Are Going To Lose In India': Michael Vaughan Slams England Cricket Team

New Delhi: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan slammed the England cricket team after they lost the third Test match against India which was played in Niranjan Shah Stadium Rajkot. Ben Stokes & Co. were lost the match by 434 runs.

Trending Now

It was India’s biggest Test win by runs and the previous best came in a 372-run victory over New Zealand at Mumbai in 2021. On the other hand, it was England’s second biggest defeat by runs in test cricket after losing by 562 runs against Australia in 1934.

You may like to read

Vaughan in his column for The Telegraph, slammed the England players for their approach in the third Test match.

“This England team is hell bent on doing things their way, and “saving Test cricket”. They are giving Test cricket a shot in the arm because they are so exciting. But ultimately they have to be better than that now. They didn’t win in New Zealand, they didn’t win the Ashes, and if they carry on like this, they are going to lose in India. As a team, you are judged on series victories,” Vaughan wrote.

“Listen to them, and you would think nothing is ever wrong. Jimmy Anderson said they would chase 600 in Vizag. Ben Duckett said “the more the better” in terms of their target this week, but they fell 434 short. Duckett also reckons they deserve credit for the way Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting, as if no player in history has ever played an attacking shot,” added Vaughan.

“They talk about not playing for the draw, but to me that’s disrespectful to Test cricket. The draw is a crucial part of the game, and in five-Test contest has often provided the bedrock of some great series victories,” he added.

“They have to be careful that people around don’t think they are smug, or above their station. (Joe) Root’s shot was another reminder that they are in a bubble. All that matters is their dressing room, and fun. There is a bit more to Test cricket than that,” Vaughan concluded.

England will now face India for the fourth Test match which is scheduled to start from 23 Februray at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Jharkhand.

For India there are chances that wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul will make a comeback, the batter missed second and third clash due to injury.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.