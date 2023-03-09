Home

Thieves Loot INR 16 Lakhs From Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez’s House: Report

The incident took place when Hafeez and his wife were not present at home and other valuables were also stolen.

Thieves Loot INR 16 Lakhs From Pakistan Cricketer's Mohammad Hafeez's House: Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: News coming in from Pakistan that thieves broke into the house of former Men in Green captain Mohammad Hafeez and stole foreign currency, which is estimated about INR 16 lakhs in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday.

The incident took place when Hafeez and his wife were not present at home and other valuables were also stolen. The FIR has been lodged by Hafeez’s Uncle-in-law, Shahid Iqbal. It has also come to light that the CCTV is reportedly not available.

The 42-year old retired from international cricket in January and now he is plying his trade for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL.

For Pakistan, he appeared in 392 international matches across all three formats, scoring 15480 runs and picking up 253 wickets in the process.

