The third Twenty20 international between India Women and South Africa Women on Sunday suffered the same fate as that of the second match of the five-match series as the match was washed out.

The match at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The match was scheduled to start at 7.00 pm IST, with the scheduled time for the toss was 6.30 pm IST. However, the incessant rain meant the toss was delayed.

“News from Surat: The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. We will have an inspection soon and get you an update #TeamIndia 🤞🤞,” tweeted BCCI Women at 6.40 pm IST.

The spectators, who were turned up in huge numbers, continued to cheer, as there was a pitch inspection at 7.20 pm IST – 20 minutes after the scheduled start of the play.

“The mood in the dressing room is light. Meanwhile we will have a pitch inspection by 19:20 IST. The umpires will come up with an update that time #TeamIndia,” updated BCCI Women on Twitter.

However, the match officials decided to call off the match due to wet outfield as skippers – Harmanpreet Kaur and Sune Luus – shook hands.

India are currently leading the five-match T20I series 1-0, having won the series opener by 11 runs on Tuesday.

Deepti Sharma had played a pivotal role in India’s win in a low-scoring encounter. The Indian off-spinner returned with the figures of 4-3-8-3 as India, after being restricted to 130, manged to bowl out the visitors at 119. Sharma, with her three maidens, became the first Indian to have bowled three maiden in a T20I.

The fourth and the penultimate T20I of the series will be played on October 1, Tuesday.