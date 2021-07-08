New Delhi: Former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta recalled an incident when Sourav Ganguly told him that it could be his last game if he doesn’t score runs in the Test match against Zimbabwe back in 2002. Ganguly wasn’t in the best of forms during that time and he felt he was under some pump.Also Read - ENG vs IND 2021 | Mohammed Siraj Expected to Replace Ishant Sharma in England Tests: Report

However, Ganguly went on to score a hundred against the Zimbabwean attack that had players like Heath Streak and Travis Friend. Zimbabwe had posted a competitive score of 329 runs in the first innings. However, Ganguly, who scored 38 runs in the first Test match, scored a brilliant knock of 136 runs in the second Test match and helped India post 354 runs in their first innings.

The Indian bowlers then were able to dismiss Zimbabwe for 146 runs in the second essay and the hosts went on to win the match by four wickets and took the series by 2-0.

Deep Dasgupta stated that he hasn’t seen anyone as mentally strong as Sourav Ganguly.

Dasgupta said while talking on his YouTube, “I haven’t seen anyone as mentally strong as Dada (Sourav Ganguly). On the eve of a Test match against Zimbabwe in Delhi, he told me ‘This could be my last match. I was surprised and couldn’t believe what he was saying. I mean, he was the captain. How could he get dropped? But he was quite convinced that if he doesn’t score, it could be his last game. And guess what happened?

“Zimbabwe used to be a good side then with all the stalwarts in Flower brother and Heath Streak. The next day, he goes out there and gets a hundred. Later in the evening, I asked him if he was happy.

He said, ‘I’m more than happy. “This is what greats are made off. That just shows how mentally strong he was,” Dasgupta said.

Meanwhile, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 49th birthday today and the wishes have been pouring in for him.