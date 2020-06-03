After being snubbed for a second straight year, India badminton star HS Prannoy has lashed out at the selection criteria for Arjuna Award nominations and questioned the logic behind the decision. Also Read - BAI Allowed to Host India Open in December-January

On Tuesday, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) confirmed it has recommended the doubled pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and singles star Sameer Verma for the Arjuna Award. Also Read - This Lockdown May Hurt Players Financially And Mentally: HS Prannoy

Prannoy has said that a guy who has won medals in Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships has been ignored. Also Read - Badminton All England Championships 2020: Top Indian Shuttlers Withdraw Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

“#arjunaawards Same old story. Guy who has Medals in Cwg and Asian Championships not even recommended by Association. And guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended #waah HandshakeClapping hands sign #thiscountryisajoke,” Prannoy tweeted soon after BAI’s announcement.

#arjunaawards Same old story. Guy who has Medals in Cwg and Asian Championships not even recommended by Association. And guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended #waah 🤝👏 #thiscountryisajoke — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) June 2, 2020

Last year also, in August, Prannoy had expressed his disappointment for being not nominated for Arjuna Award, India’s highest sporting honour.

“If you ever want your name in the Awards list, make sure you have people who will get your name to the list. Performance is least considered in our country. Sad state of our county but can’t help it. Let go and just play until you can,” he had posted.

Besides the trio, BAI has also recommended National Institute of Sports (NIS)-certified coaches S. Murlidharan and Bhaskar Babu for the Dronacharya Award.

“BAI has diligently assessed the performances of the athletes and coaches during the last four years before sending the names to the Sports Ministry for the recommendation,” the national governing body said in a media release on Tuesday.