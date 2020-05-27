In 2012, thanks to a change of leadership, Kolkata Knight Riders’ fortunes had changed and they made it to the summit clash for their first time in the history of the Indian Premier League – but they were facing MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a side that had already lifted the crown and had the experience of the stage. Also Read - Rahul Dravid is The Toughest Batsman I've Ever Bowled to: Varun Aaron

CSK easily were the favourites walking into the summit clash against first-time finalists and were also playing at home in front of their fans.

CSK won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to bat first, considering it was a flat and dry wicket. The home team scored a mammoth 190 for three in 20 overs and at that point, it seemed they have batted KKR out of the match. For CSK, Suresh Raina rose to the occasion as he smashed a whirlwind 38-ball 73 after openers Michael Hussey (54 off 43) and Murali Vijay (42 off 32) laid the platform for the onslaught at the backend.

To make things worse for KKR, they lost skipper and in-form Gautam Gambhir in the very first over of the chase and it seemed it was all over. But Manvinder Bisla had other ideas as he launched a counter-attack against CSK. Bisla was ably supported by veteran Jacques Kallis at the other end as the duo got KKR back on track with a much-needed 136-run-stand.

The partnership of 136 between Bisla and Jacques Kallis had then become the second-highest in an IPL final, after the 159-run opening-wicket stand between Michael Hussey and Vijay in 2011 final.

After the partnership was broken, KKR lost a couple of quick wickets of Laxmi Ratan Shukla and Yusuf Pathan. Kallis, who had anchored the innings was also dismissed for 69 off 49 balls and KKR looked in trouble.

With KKR once again finding their backs to the wall, Shakib-al-Hasan and Manoj Tiwary’s cameos helped KKR over the line with two balls to spare. Apart from bagging the Man of the Match award, Bisla had become an overnight star helping KKR clinch their maiden title.

Kolkata Knight Riders 192 for 5 (Bisla 89, Kallis 69) beat Chennai Super Kings 190 for 3 (Raina 73, Hussey 54, Vijay 42) by five wickets