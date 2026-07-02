This former England cricketer is ready to drive up to the Indian team management to request Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut – Find out

Fans are getting restless about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut but they are not alone. Many former cricketers and pundits have called upon the Board of Control for Cricket in India to ensure he gets his maiden senior cap in the on-going 5-match T20I series in England

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Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Every Indian cricket fan is wondering – Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not being given the chance to make his senior India debut? Even after doing possibly everything for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and the national youth teams, the 15-year-old is having to wait in the sidelines for his opportunity.

But that’s not his fault entirely. The depth within Indian cricket is immense and the current squad, which is a World Champion one, has enough firepower and therefore, it is definitely hard for the team management to leave anyone of them.

It was very recently that team India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate stated that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is absolutely ready to make his senior debut but not at the expense of either of Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson, who were the key pillars behind the Indian team’s success at the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year.

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“He (Sooryavanshi) is absolutely ready to play international cricket, there is no doubt about that, but also Sanju Samson is a guy who went a long way to win us the World Cup three months ago,” Ryan ten Doeschate said.

Even the newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer said that Vaibhav is not the only one who impressed with his performances as there are many others waiting in the queue. “Look, all the players in the team have performed well; it’s not that only one individual has performed well,” Iyer had said on the eve of the 1st T20I against England.

Still, fans are getting restless about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut but they are not alone. Many former cricketers and pundits have called upon the Board of Control for Cricket in India to ensure he gets his maiden senior cap in the on-going 5-match T20I series in England.

Among those is former England opener Sir Alastair Cook who went as far as to say that he will drive up to the Indian team management himself and ask them to let Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have his moment. Cook said this in the “Stick to Cricket” after former English captain Michael Vaughan stated, “We must say to the BCCI and the selector, Ajit, how has he not played against Ireland? Our mate, the ‘kid’,”

In response, Alastair Cook said, “I’m there tomorrow, and I’m driving up as a fan to make sure that the 15-year-old kid plays,”

This conversation took place before the 1st T20I between India and England in Durham where the match was ultimately abandoned due to rain.