THIS former teammate of Shubman Gill now under major investigation for fixing probe in Lanka Premier League

Kalra rose to fame in 2018 after playing a match-winning knock in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final

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Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir with Manjot Kalra and Naman Ojha during a programme organised to launch jersey of the team in New Delhi, on March 7, 2018. (Photo: IANS)

Former India Under-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra has been arrested in Sri Lanka over allegations of attempting to influence a player into match fixing during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026. The 27-year-old, who is one of the co-owners of the Jaffna Kings franchise, was taken into custody on Friday by the Police Special Investigation Unit for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports, according to local media reports.

Kalra was produced before a magistrate following his arrest and has been remanded in judicial custody until July 31 while the investigation continues. Authorities have not released further details about the alleged incident, but the case is being investigated under Sri Lanka’s sports-related anti-corruption laws.

Another Indian national, identified as Yuvraj Pushpa, was also arrested in connection with the same case. Like Kalra, he was produced before a court and remanded in custody pending further investigation.

The arrests came on the opening day of the Lanka Premier League, but Sri Lanka Cricket said the development would have no impact on the tournament. The board stressed that the competition would continue as scheduled and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the integrity of the league.

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In an official statement, SLC said it has a strict zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and any form of unethical conduct involving players, officials or franchise representatives.

“As the governing body of the Lanka Premier League 2026, Sri Lanka Cricket reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the tournament and will not tolerate any form of corruption, misconduct or foul play by any stakeholder associated with the league,” the board said.

SLC also confirmed that it would provide full support to the Special Investigation Unit during the probe. The board added that several measures had already been put in place to prevent corruption throughout the tournament.

According to the statement, SLC’s Anti-Corruption Unit has been working closely with the SIU to strengthen the league’s anti-corruption framework.

The board has also appointed Integrity Mentors, an independent organisation specialising in sports integrity and anti-corruption, to educate players and officials while monitoring the competition.

The cricket board said these steps are aimed at ensuring the Lanka Premier League is conducted in a fair, transparent and corruption-free environment.

Kalra rose to fame in 2018 after playing a match-winning knock in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final. His unbeaten century helped India defeat Australia and lift the title under Prithvi Shaw’s captaincy. The innings remains one of the most memorable performances in the history of the tournament.

After his playing career slowed down, Kalra moved into sports business and earlier this year became one of the investors in the Jaffna Kings franchise. His arrest has now placed the former India Under-19 star at the centre of a major investigation as Sri Lankan authorities continue their probe.

(With PTI inputs)