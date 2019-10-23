Rajeev Shukla, former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday said Sourav Ganguly will be an asset for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The ex-India captain took the charge of the Indian cricket board as president as a 33-month tenure of the Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (CoA) came to an end.

Shukla, who had accompanied Ganguly when the latter had filed his nomination for the role of the president of the BCCI.

Shukla also stated that Ganguly had led Indian cricket well and the BCCI’s new governing body will help Indian cricket expand.

“It is a good combination in the BCCI’s governing body and will definitely help Indian cricket to expand. Sourav Ganguly will lead the body who was the most successful Indian captain, of his time,” Shukla was quoted as saying by ANI in Mumbai after Ganguly was elected as the BCCI president.

“This is a new era in the BCCI as the representatives of state associations are back and is a positive sign for the Indian cricket. From the last couple of years, cricketers who worked hard for the game will be in who were excluded before,” added Shukla.

While Mahim Verma (Cricket Association of Uttarakhand) became the BCCI vice-president. Gujarat Cricket Association’s Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, was elected as the BCCI secretary.

Jayesh George of the Kerela Cricket Association became the Joint-Secretary of the BCCI and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association’s Arun Singh Dhumal, brother of Central Minister Anurag Thakur, was elected as the Treasurer of the Indian cricket board.

“Jay Shah– who has done good work in Gujarat and is a member of BCCI for nine years will surely benefit the BCCI. There are also new members in the body,” said Shulka said.

“Our priorities will be the development of the junior cricket, problems in the Indian cricket, and also the international cricket issues as well,” concluded Shukla.