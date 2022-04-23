Controversy hits DC vs RR IPL 2022 Match: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen slammed Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant for asking Rovman Powell to come back to the dressing room after an on-field decision went against his team during their match against Rajasthan Royals.Also Read - IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Loses Cool In Middle Of DC vs RR Match, Fans Relate It To MS Dhoni's No Ball Controversy of 2020

With 36 required off the last over, Powell smashed the first three balls of the Obed McCoy over for a maximum, reducing the target to 18 off 3 balls. However, the third ball of the over was a high full toss and the Delhi think tank reckoned that they were deprived of a no-ball that could have given them more cushion leading into the final three balls of the innings.

The on-field umpires refused to change their decision, following which the assistant coach of DC Pravin Amre was seen entering the field in an attempt to change the decision.

#noball What Rishab Pant Was Did Was Totally Right

Why Can’t Umpire Go Upstairs For Checking No Ball ?????

Poor Umpiring 🥵#RishabhPant #NoBall pic.twitter.com/GNhVNxpY2q — chakdecricket (@chakdecricket1) April 22, 2022

Pietersen, who is a part of the commentary panel of host broadcaster Star Sports went on air to voice his opinion about the incident.

“This is cricket, not football. You cannot be doing that,” said the former England captain when Pant was seen asking Powell to come back to the dressing room.

Reacting to Amre entering the field of play, Pietersen said, “You cannot enter the field.”

“I don’t think that would have happened if Ricky Ponting was there. I don’t think that would have happened at all. Jos Buttler has every right to walk up to Rishabh Pant and say, ‘hey, what on earth are you doing?’. For them to send one of their coaches to actually go on to the field and think that that was right, I don’t think that was the correct behaviour. We play the gentleman’s game and people make mistakes…” he further added.

“I think they were bowling well throughout the game but in the end Powell gave us a chance, I thought that no-ball could have been precious for us but it is not in my control. Yes, disappointed but can’t do much about it. Everyone was frustrated (in the dugout) that it was not even close, everyone in the ground saw that, I think the third umpire should have interfered and said it was a no-ball. Obviously it wasn’t right (sending Amre onto the field) but what happened with us is also not right, it happened in the heat of the moment. It was the fault from both sides and it is disappointing as we have seen some good umpiring in the tournament,” said Pant in the post-match presentation ceremony while talking about the incident.

Delhi could only score a couple of runs after the incident and eventually went on to lose the match by 15 runs.