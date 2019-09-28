Sourav Ganguly, former India captain, on Saturday urged Virat Kohli to bring Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav into the mix in India’s T20I squads.The two wrist spinners, who were key to India’s run to the World Cup 2019, did not feature in the Indian squads for the West Indies and South Africa T20I series.

Kohli, ahead of the South Africa T20Is, had indicated that the team management were looking to add more strength to their batting ahead of the next year’s T20 World Cup, and hence, the two were dropped from the side.

“This is a good team but Virat needs to bring back the wrist spinners into this format. I hope Yuzvendra Chahal has only been rested to give opportunity to others, or else he is a must for India in the T20 format,” Ganguly wrote in his column for The Times of India.

Ganguly also made it clear that he is not worried about the outcome of India’s matches going into the 2020 T20 World Cup.

“The T20 World Cup is in Australia next year and opinions and judgments will be passed. The key person amidst all this will be Virat Kohli, and it will be important for him to stay calm for a long period of time,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly also stated that India are in no need to have two left-arm spinners in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya. The 47-year-old also hoped that India won’t play on rank turners during the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

“India doesn’t need two left-arm spinners (Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya). The test series will start soon, and hopefully, India will play on good pitches and not rank turners, as it has been in the last series because India is a very good team on any surface,” concluded Ganguly.