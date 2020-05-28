The death of a black man at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked protests in USA with athletes including NBA superstar LeBron James expressing his outrage over the incident. Also Read - George Floyd Murder: Twitter Left 'Disgusted' as Video of 3 Cops 'Murdering' Black Man Goes Viral, Calls Out 'Spineless Police Force' of America

For police officers have been fired after a video emerged of one official kneeling on the neck of George Floyd who later died after complaining of not being able to breathe.

"This… … Is Why. Do you understand NOW!!??!!??" James wrote on Instagram captioning an image that contrasted the incident with the kneeling protests of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

“Or is it still blurred to you?? #StayWoke,” he added.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr termed the incident as murder.

“This is murder. Disgusting,” Kerr tweeted.

This is murder. Disgusting. Seriously, what the hell is wrong with US???? https://t.co/wesEwd4Bb2 — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 26, 2020

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry questioned the state of affairs in USA.

“Seriously, what the hell is wrong with US???? I’ve seen a lot of people speak up and try to articulate how fed up and angry they are. All good and well but it’s the same same same reality we live in. George Floyd. George Floyd. George has a family. George didn’t deserve to die,” Curry wrote on Instagram.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson also expressed his disgust saying this has been going on for too long.

“How many times do we have to see black men killed on national television? This has been going on for entirely too long,” Johnson said. “We need to start seeing black people as human beings and not animals on the street.”

There were voices from the National Football League as well with Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeting: “Worlds honestly sickening. It really is….. no explanation.”

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence was concerned about the safety of citizens when those who are charged with their protection are ‘killing us.’

DONE BEING QUIET AND DONE BEING ANGRY. HOW CAN WE FEEL SAFE WHEN THOSE MEANT TO PROTECT US ARE KILLIN’ US?!!!! WHEN WILL MINORITIES BE FREE TO BE AMERICANS IN AMERICA!? — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) May 26, 2020

“DONE BEING QUIET AND DONE BEING ANGRY,” Lawrence tweeted. “HOW CAN WE FEEL SAFE WHEN THOSE MEANT TO PROTECT US ARE KILLIN’ US?!!!! WHEN WILL MINORITIES BE FREE TO BE AMERICANS IN AMERICA!?”