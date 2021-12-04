Mumbai: “Unreal”, said a stunned cricket fraternity as New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler in the game’s history to grab all 10 wickets in a Test innings, joining Indian great Anil Kumble and England’s Jim Laker in a select club.Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Match Updates: Ashwin, Siraj Pick Three Wickets Each; India Rattle New Zealand After Ajaz Patel Creates History at Wankhede

The Mumbai-born Patel achieved the feat on the second day of the ongoing second Test against India here. He is playing in the country of his birth for the fist time in his career. Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Creates a Buzz by Asking For Review After Getting Clean Bowled

With all 10 wickets in his kitty, Patel also surpassed the great Richard Hadlee to record the best figures by a New Zealand bowler. Hadlee had taken nine for 52 versus Australia back in 1985. Also Read - Indian Origin Ajaz Patel Creates History vs India, Becomes Only 3rd Bowler to Pick Up All 10 Wickets in Tests After Jim Laker and Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble who had taken 10 wickets against Pakistan in Delhi during the 1999 home series tweeted:

Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021

“Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match,”

“The expectations will only go up from here. People will now expect 10-for from you,” he said in a video.

England’s Laker had reached the rare milestone way back in 1956.

The 33-year-old Patel’s effort was also the best by a visiting spinner in India, surpassing Australia’s Nathan Lyon (8/50) in 2017.

While the other New Zealand bowlers were rendered ineffective, Patel troubled the Indians with his guile from day one when he took all the four wickets to fall.

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull who is commentating the second Test tweeted:

I have been privileged to see some incredible things from @BLACKCAPS in my 15 years of commentary and today is right up there. @AjazP That was special mate. 👌🏻#class #10fer #cricket #history #mumbai — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) December 4, 2021

“I have been privileged to see some incredible things from @BLACKCAPS in my 15 years of commentary and today is right up there. @AjazP That was special mate,”

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted:

One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man – Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel pic.twitter.com/M81eUeSrX4 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 4, 2021

“One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man – Ajaz Patel,”

Australia’s limited overs captain Aaron Finch added:

That’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen!! Ajaz Patel….what a phenomenal performance — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) December 4, 2021

“That’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen!! Ajaz Patel .what a phenomenal performance.”

Former India head Ravi Shastri said Patel achieved one of the toughest feats in cricket.

“To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man – Ajaz Patel,” he posted.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, a tormentor of many a batsmen in his heydays, said:

Ajaz Patel

This will be remembered forever

47.5-12-119-10 simply outstanding..Let me stand and clap 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/T3IZYYn8NZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 4, 2021

“Ajaz Patel This will be remembered forever 47.5-12-119-10 simply outstanding..Let me stand and clap.”

With PTI Inputs