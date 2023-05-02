Home

‘This Is The Best Version Of Virat’; Faf du Plessis Opens Up On Virat-Gautam Gambhir On-Field Face-off

Both Kohli and Gambhir fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching Article 2.21 of IPL code of conduct, which relates to public acts of misconduct, unruly public behaviour and inappropriate comments detrimental to the interest of the game.

Lucknow: Star India batter Virat Kohli and former opener Gautam Gambhir added another chapter to their bitter rivalry as they got involved in an ugly face-off after the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants here.

Kohli, one of RCB’s batting mainstays, and Gambhir, the LSG mentor, were seen having a heated argument after the Bengaluru-based side won the match by 18 runs on Monday night.

Kohli and Gambhir are former India team-mates and have played together for the Delhi state side but they have had a history of face-offs. They were also involved in a face-off 10 years ago in the IPL during RCB’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru.

The last time when LSG and RCB clashed in Bengaluru in this edition, Gambhir had gestured towards the Bengaluru crowd with a ‘shut up’ sign.

After the clash, Kohli’s franchise RCB shared a video on the dressing room scenes after the crucial win and captain Faf was asked, not on the victory, but on Kohli’s act throughout the game.

RCB skipper said: “That is the best version of Virat. You see him pumped up like that when he is at his best. It is really awesome to be a part of it. My job is to keep things calm on the field which I believe I did really well.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs

Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma picked two wickets each in a superb bowling performance on a sluggish black soil pitch as Royal Challengers Bangalore defended a modest 126 and beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Apart from the duo, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel took a wicket each to bowl out Bangalore for 108 in 19.5 overs as Lucknow’s batters didn’t show any application and patience for stitching partnerships to chase down a small total.

The win has also taken Bangalore to ten points and fifth place on a better net run rate, while Lucknow have slipped to third place but still have ten points.

The win has also taken Bangalore to ten points and fifth place on a better net run rate, while Lucknow have slipped to third place but still have ten points.