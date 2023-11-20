Home

‘This Isn’t The End,’ Shubman Gill Reacts After India’s Heartbreaking ODI World Cup 2023 Final Loss

Shubman Gill finished ODI World Cup 2023 with 354 runs from nine games. He had missed two matches due to reported dengue.

Shubman Gill didn't hit a single century in ODI World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: India may not have lifted ODI World Cup 2023 trophy on Sunday but Shubman Gill stated ‘this is not the end’ of the road. Having started the tournament as title favourites, the Men in Blue played like they were on a mission to end their 12-year-long ICC trophy dought with 10 consecutive wins on their road to the final. But Rohit Sharma’s men faltered when it mattered the most, losing by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“Been almost 16 hours but still hurts like it did last night. Sometimes giving your everything isn’t enough. We fell short of our ultimate goal but every step in this journey has been a testament to our team’s spirit and dedication,” Gill wrote on Instagram.

“To our incredible fans, your unwavering support in our highs and lows means the world to us. This isn’t the end, it’s not over until we win. Jai Hind,” he added.

